Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding: Venue, guest list, when and where to watch; all you need to know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to exchange vows at noon on 19 May. The most-awaited wedding of the year has left everyone wondering about what the former Suits actress is going to wear or where exactly will the wedding take place and most importantly, where to watch the ceremony. Here is all you need to know about the royal affair, from the venue to the guests.

Venue

The wedding is scheduled to take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor. It is the same chapel where Harry was christened and Markle was baptised.

Time

The 600-odd guests will be seated in the lawn outside the Chapel by 11:15 pm, from where they will be able to see the royal couple. The wedding will take place at noon (IST 4:30 pm) after which the couple will get ready for the 25-minute procession from the chapel to Windsor town at around 1 pm, as per the BBC.

In the evening, Prince Charles will hold a private reception for the newlyweds at Frogmore House along with close friends and family.

Where to watch

BBC One has announced a live programme with Kirsty Young, Huw Edwards and Dermot O'Leary where followers can watch the big day unfold. The show will start from 1:30 pm IST and go on till 6:30 pm. Channels such as CBS, NBC, HBO and BBC America will also be covering the wedding live.

Those who wish to watch the wedding online, can do so on ABCNews.com, BBC America, BritBox, CBS, NYTimes.com, as per IBtimes.com.

Who is attending

As many as 600 invitations have been sent to royalty from across the globe. Many faces from the entertainment industry are also expected to be seen because of Markle's Suits stint. The Spice Girls have been invited to the wedding as well. Priyanka Chopra confirmed she will attend Markle's wedding but not in the capacity of a bridesmaid.

Meghan's father recently announced that he will not be attending his daughter's wedding because of being unwell.

(Also read — Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal wedding: Frenzy around the upcoming nuptials is not surprising — here's why)

Updated Date: May 19, 2018 10:11 AM