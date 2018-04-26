Priyanka Chopra confirms she'll attend Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding — but won't be a bridesmaid

New York: Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that she will attend Prince Harry and good friend Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May.

Even though the royal ceremony is less than a month away, the 35-year-old Bollywood star is yet to decide which dress she will wear, reported Us Weekly. "I sort of may have an idea. But no, I haven't picked one out yet," she told Us Weekly.

Priyanka also opened up about her friendship with the bride-to-be. "I've known Meghan for three years and I'm so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I've known her? she is a relatable young woman of the world today. She's that girl who thinks out-of-the-box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She's an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people," she said.

Earlier this month, Time magazine released its 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People which also featured Markle, with a tribute penned by Priyanka. However, Chopra said she will not be a bridesmaid at the wedding.

In an interview with people.com, Priyanka expressed her excitement about Harry and Markle's wedding. The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May. "I'm super excited about her and her big day," Priyanka said.

She added, "It's not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that."

Talking about Markle, the Quantico star said, "She's just a really real girl. She's a girl's girl. She's a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That's what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what's going to make her really stand out in this new life she's going to take on."

Prince Harry and Markle started dating in July 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 18:10 PM