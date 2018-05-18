1/11 The much-talked-about wedding is on Saturday, 19 May at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Image courtesy: Azim Lalani The much-talked-about wedding is on Saturday, 19 May at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of...

2/11 The wedding is scheduled to begin midday at 12 pm (GMT).

3/11 The cost of the major aspects of this wedding, that includes the church service, associated music, flowers, decorations and reception, will be borne by the British royal family.

4/11 The Prince of Wales, Charles, had announced the engagement of his younger son Prince Harry to film and television actor Meghan Markle, who is most famous for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal-drama Suits in November 2017.

5/11 The couple started dating in July 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in the month of September, the same year.

6/11 Meghan Markle will be the first American to marry into the royal family since Wallis Simpson famously wed King Edward VIII, forcing his abdication from the throne, almost 81 years ago.

7/11 Markle was raised in the Los Angeles area. Her father is a Hollywood lighting director, her mother a yoga instructor and psychotherapist.

8/11 The invitations for the wedding, die-stamped in gold and then burnished, features The Three Feather Badge of The Prince of Wales.

9/11 Invitations have been posted to a selected 600 guests, with a few close friends invited to an after party at Frogmore House, Windsor.

10/11 The list of invitees has been kept as minimal as possible. It is also speculated that no major political leaders have been invited.