Ever since SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR has won the prestigious Golden Globe award for the song Naatu Naatu, social media cannot keep calm. Wishes have been pouring in since morning and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the team too. Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote- "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani

, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999,@AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie . This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra shared a video of a massive crowd in China dancing to the song at a packed cinema hall and tweeted- “Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you #RRR, thank you #NaatuNaatu for winning at the #GoldenGlobes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: A country that can make people sing & dance together. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you #RRR, thank you #NaatuNaatu for winning at the #GoldenGlobes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: A country that can make people sing & dance together. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4GihzD1k3b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2023

From Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt to Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, and Shankar Mahadevan among others, many from the Indian film industry have showered their love upon the entire RRR team.

Badshah of Bollywood SRK took to his Twitter account and while replying to SS Rajamouli’s tweet, praising his Pathaan trailer, the superstar congratulated him back. SRK’s tweet read, “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s too many more awards & making India so proud!!” This after Rajamouli tweeted and lauded the trailer of SRK’s upcoming movie Pathaan, saying “The King returns!!!”

Kareena dropped a video clip of Wednesday star Jenna Ortega announcing RRR’s win and the entire team jumping in excitement, on the story of her official Instagram account, with the supers “Congratulations, Team RRR!!” and ended with clapping and red heart eyes emoticons.

Alia, who essayed a prominent role in SS Rajamouli’s directorial, cheered for her film’s big win. Sharing the same video clip on the story of her Instagram, the actress dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

Music maestro AR Rahman retweeted RRR’s official tweet and wrote, “Incredible..Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats SS Rajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!”

