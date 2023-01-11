Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Celebs congratulate team RRR as Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globes 2023

While 2023 kicked in with a great start for the Indian cinema, the nation today woke up to foot-tapping on Naatu Naatu. Making the dream come true and taking Indian cinema to new heights, SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagged Golden Globe Awards 2023 in the Best Original Song category for its song Naatu Naatu. As some of the fans and movie buffs are still trying to take in the news, the internet is flooded with several videos and pictures from the ceremony. In addition, congratulations from every corner of the world have started to pour in, with many celebs acknowledging RRR’s big win. From Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt to Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, and Shankar Mahadevan among others, many from the Indian film industry have showered their love upon the entire RRR team.

Badshah of Bollywood SRK took to his Twitter account and while replying to SS Rajamouli’s tweet, praising his Pathaan trailer, the superstar congratulated him back. SRK’s tweet read, “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s too many more awards & making India so proud!!” This after Rajamouli tweeted and lauded the trailer of SRK’s upcoming movie Pathaan, saying “The King returns!!!”

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023



Kareena dropped a video clip of Wednesday star Jenna Ortega announcing RRR’s win and the entire team jumping in excitement, on the story of her official Instagram account, with the supers “Congratulations, Team RRR!!” and ended with clapping and red heart eyes emoticons.

Alia, who essayed a prominent role in SS Rajamouli’s directorial, cheered for her film’s big win. Sharing the same video clip on the story of her Instagram, the actress dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

Music maestro AR Rahman retweeted RRR’s official tweet and wrote, “Incredible..Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats SS Rajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!”

Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023



Chiranjeevi shared two stills from the prestigious event and wrote, “What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song – Motion Picture Award to MM Keeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team RRR & SS Rajamouli!! India is proud of you!” Taking to the comments section, he wrote, “Naatu Naatu is all about the celebration of Music & Dance India & the World is dancing with you today!! Kudos to Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Chandra Bose for the fabulous lyrics! Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj and Danayya garu.”

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏

Golden Globes Best Original Song – Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023



Talking about his movie’s big win, Rajamouli wrote, “Speechless. Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you Peddanna for giving me Naatu Naatu. This one is special. I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release.”

SPEECHLESS🙏🏻

Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:) I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release🤗#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/cMnnzYEjrV — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023



Jr. NTR wrote, “Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved Golden Globes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to my heart…”

Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart… @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023



Many like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, and Tabu among others also took to their social media to shower their love.



For the unversed, Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravani and after receiving love from the whole nation, it has embarked on its journey to conquer the world. And to clinch this prestigious award, Naatu Naatu left behind songs like Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Ciao Papa from Pinocchio, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Taylor Swift’s Carolina from The Crawdads Sing.

