Prakash Raj criticizes Akshay Kumar for his tweet calling out Richa Chadha, stands by the actress
Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj reacted to Akshay's tweet and wrote, 'Didn't expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking.'
South actor Prakash Raj, on Friday, confronted actor Akshay Kumar for calling out Richa Chadha over her comment about the 2020 Galwan clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers died.
Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj reacted to Akshay’s tweet and wrote, “Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking.”
Previously, Akshay took to Twitter to call out Richa and shared a screenshot of her comment. Along with the photo, he attached his statement that read, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain.”
Prakash Raj came in support of Richa and wrote, “Yes we stand with you @RichaChadha… we
understand what you meant.”
Richa Chadha, on Wednesday, reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Lt General Dwivedi’s statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister’s previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi’s resolve to take back Pakistanoccupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.
Lt General Dwivedi said, “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it.”
Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Galwan says hi.” As soon as she tweeted this, all hell broke loose on social media and people started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China.
On Thursday, Richa issued an apology statement through a tweet. Richa wrote, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood.”
She added, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.
