Newly-married Richa Chadha is well celebrated for having a voice on each and every burning issue in the country. However, the outspoken actress has now found herself in the middle of a new controversy. This after, the actress responded to the statement of Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, who said that the Indian Army is geared up to execute orders to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Now, the Fukrey actress came under the radar after she reacted to the Lt General by tweeting about the 2020 Galwan clash that resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers while China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) lost around 35-40 troops. Richa’s tweet is being widely criticised, with many slamming the actress for mocking the Indian Army.

It all began with a Twitter user tweeting the statement of the Lt Gen, and wrote, “‘We’re fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We are waiting for the orders from the govt. We will complete the operation quickly. Before that if Pakistan is violating the ceasefire, the answer will be different, even they cannot imagine.’- Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command IA.”

https://twitter.com/RealBababanaras/status/1595064561476210689

Now responding to the tweet, Richa quoted it and wrote, “Galwan says hi”. While Richa has kept her tweets protected, several politicians and leaders shared the screenshot of her response to the army chief’s statement. Reacting to the actress’ tweet, Supreme Court Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha wrote, “20 Indian brave-hearts sacrificed their life for India in Galwan, but here is an Urduwood actor mocking the Indian Army. Not only sad but shameful. A new low from Richa Chadha!”

https://twitter.com/shashank_ssj/status/1595475624810119169

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the actress’ tweet “disgraceful” in nature and demanded that it be deleted as soon as possible. Sirsa wrote, “Disgraceful tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified.”

https://twitter.com/mssirsa/status/1595498112243892224

For those who don’t know, Lt General’s statement came on Tuesday in the context of the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s claims that India’s goal is to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. News agency PTI quoted the minister as saying, “We have just begun our journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will achieve our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan.”

As per the official Twitter handle of news agency ANI, Lt General Dwivedi said, “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it’ll carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it.”

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1595034159059070976

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that Richa’s latest tweet has made all the sleeping hashtags against Bollywood rise again. And #BoycottBollywood is currently the top trending hashtags on Twitter.

