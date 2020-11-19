Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush to release theatrically in August 2022, makers announce on social media
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on 11 August, 2022.
Prabhas has announced his multilingual period saga Adipurush, also starring Saif Ali Khan, will release in 2022.
On Thursday, Prabhas took to social media to share the film will open theatrically on 11 August 2022, along with a poster of the film.
With Independence Day on Monday that year, Adipurush will get a whopping five-day extended opening weekend window to dominate the box office.
Check out the announcement below
With #IndependenceDay [15 Aug 2022] on Monday, #Adipurush will have a *5-day extended opening weekend* at the #BO... Will release in multiple languages: #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada... Currently in pre-production stages. #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2020
Directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior maker Om Raut, the ambitious project will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
A screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana, the movie is going to come out in 3-D. The movie, slated to go on floors in January 2021, has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.
Raut had previously said it is too early to talk about the aspects of Lord Ram’s life the film would touch upon, the team is working hard towards making the story come alive on the big screen.
“It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It’s one aspect of the epic saga, it’s my screen adaptation of the epic," he was quoted as saying.
The director said Adipurush was an idea he had in his mind even before Tanhaji went on floors but had put it on the backburner. After two months of updating the screenplay, Raut narrated it to Prabhas after the lockdown was lifted.
Speaking about collaborating with Raut again after Tanhaji, Khan said in an interview, “He has a really big vision and knowledge of technology to reinvigorate this story. The way Tanhaji was shot has taken me to a different level from the cutting edge era of cinema, and this time it would be a new experience.”
Calling Adipurush an “extraordinary project”, he said that he was looking forward to “fighting swords with the mighty Prabhas.”
