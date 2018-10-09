You are here:

Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's romantic comedy from director Radha Krishna Kumar will reportedly be called Amour

FP Staff

Oct,09 2018 14:57:21 IST

The title of the film that Prabhas and Pooja Hedge are currently shooting for in Italy could be called, Amour, according to media reports.

Prabhas (left), Pooja Hedge. Images via Facebook

As per several tweets, the film, which was being tentatively referred to as Prabhas 20, has been titled Amour and the announcement for the same will be made in a few days. Further, a FilmBeat report states there is also going to be a voice-over sequence in the film that would explain the meaning of the word in the film's context.

A picture of the Bahubali actor went viral on social media which saw him in a clean-shaven avatar. It is being speculated that the look could be for his new film that covers a period of seven decades, from 1940s to the present. Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the film will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The project, that has roped in Amit Trivedi for the soundtrack, is being bankrolled jointly by U Pramod, Vamsi Krishna’s UV creations and Krishnam Raju’s Gopi Krishna movies.

Meanwhile, the first poster for Prabhas's other venture, Saaho, is likely to be unveiled on 23 October, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. On the other hand, Pooja Hedge will be next seen in the Akshay Kumar, Reteish Deshmukh-starrer  Housefull 4, to be directed by Sajid Khan.

