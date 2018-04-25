You are here:

Pooja Hegde joins Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh in cast of Housefull 4

FP Staff

Apr,25 2018 12:20:13 IST

Sajid Khan’s upcoming comedy, Housefull 4, which is touted as the first Indian comedy in 3D, has been inching closer to confirming its female leads, with Kriti Sanon confirmed and Kiara Advani rumoured to be on board the multi-starrer. Pooja Hegde, the Mohenjo Daro star, is the next one to have joined the movie’s star cast, which starts shooting in London in July, as reported by DNA.

Pooja Hegde. Facebook

The movie has three male leads in Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. With all the female leads now confirmed, Sajid Khan looks all set to make the fourth installment of his madcap comedy franchise fun.

Pooja has not shared the news with her fans yet, while Kriti had shared her excitement on being part of the team with a tweet.

The movie is also expected to feature Boman Irani, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Chunky Pandey, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez and other cast members from the previous Housefull installments. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 12:37 PM

tags: #Akshay Kumar #BuzzPatrol #Housefull 4 #Pooja Hegde #Sajid Khan

