Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's untitled trilingual film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, to go on floors in October

Baahubali actor Prabhas will soon be seen with Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Mohenjo Daro, in an untitled film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The shooting for the Hindi-Tamil-Telugu film will begin soon in October, found Mumbai Mirror.

"Both Prabhas and Pooja are flying off to Europe this week to kick-start the shoot with a long schedule. They have met a couple of times in the last few months and will be filming some interesting action and musical sequences. Radha Krishna and his team have done extensive recce in Europe and are in the last stage of pre-production," a source close to the project told Mirror.

After wrapping Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas starting shooting for Sujeeth Reddy's upcoming bilingual action thriller Saaho, with Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Neil Nitin Mukesh will play the chief antagonist and will be seen leading a brigade of villains that include his fellow Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi. Touted as the second most expensive film ever made in India, Saaho has been shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Romania and Europe. It is co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 15:01 PM