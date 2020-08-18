Prabhas announces upcoming film Adipurush with Tanhaji director Om Raut, shares poster

Touted to be a story of the “good over evil”, Adipurush is going to release in 3-D

Actor Prabhas announced his next venture on Monday after making fans anticipate the “big announcement”. The Baahubali actor will be collaborating with director Om Raut of Tanhaji fame for the film Adipurush.

As promised in the video conference teaser with Raut, Prabhas shared the poster of his upcoming project via a social media feed.

Touted to be a story of the “good over evil”, the movie is going to come out in 3-D. It has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and according to media reports, the film is going to see a bilingual launch — in Telugu and Hindi. The poster reveals that the movie will be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well.

While Prabhas was last seen in Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor, he has a number of projects in his kitty. He is starred opposite Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's yet-untitled multilingual release and has already revealed the first look of his 20th film Radhe Shyam, which also stars Pooja Hegde. This movie is also being made to cater to the pan Indian audience and will be released in multiple languages.