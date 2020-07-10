Prabhas releases first look of 20th film RadheShyam, also featuring Pooja Hegde
The poster of RadheShyam shows Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in an embrace with waves crashing around them in a fiery landscape
Prabhas made the announcement of his upcoming film, titled RadheShyam, on Friday. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.
The makers have released the first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from the film.
The poster of the film shows Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in an embrace with waves crashing around them in a fiery landscape.
RadheShyam is being touted as a magnum opus with a huge budget and will see a theatrical release in 2021.
The Baahubali actor shared the poster on his social media.
Check out the post
Bhushan Kumar from T-Series said in a statement, “Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience, we could explore and expand our production with a multilingual film. While we began discussions for another collaboration, RadheShyam became the perfect choice to work next one together."
The Prabhas-starrer also has an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan.
The cinematography for RadheShyam is done by Manoj Paramahamsa and the production designer for the film is RRaveendar with Kamal Kannan as the VFX Producer.
