Deepika Padukone, Prabhas to star in Nag Ashwin's next yet-untitled multilingual project
Deepika Padukone is all set to make her Telugu debut opposite Prabhas in an upcoming sci-fi movie.
Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are all set to collaborate for Nag Ashwin’s next directorial. Billed as a science-fiction drama, the film is touted as a pan-Indian multilingual project and is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.
The project, which will also marks Padukone's debut in the Telegu industry, will go on the floors next year.
Check out the announcement here
View this post on Instagram
Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead...❤️❤️❤️ #DeepikaPrabhas @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @actorprabhas #Repost @vyjayanthimovies with @get_repost ・・・ As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR. ♥️ #DeepikaPrabhas @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin
The project was first announced in February by the production house who shared a small video clip on social media to commemorate their 50 years in the film industry. On Sunday, 19 July, the makers revealed they’ve roped in Padukone with yet announced video. The makers said that over the years they had the privilege to work with some extraordinary women from the film industry including Sridevi, Jaya Prada, Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta to name a few.
Ashwin said in a statement, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”
More details of the upcoming film are yet to be revealed.
Prabhas will also be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s bilingual romantic drama RadheShyam
Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor. She will be next seen in 83, a sports drama on the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team. The film features Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.
