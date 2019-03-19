Post Avengers: Endgame, here are six upcoming Marvel films set to be a part of MCU Phase Four

With the release of Avengers: Endgame round the corner, most fans must be wondering what else is in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had told Comicbook.com,"As we've been doing for years, we aren't going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man [Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man."

However, after piecing together all the rumours, here are the films potentially lined up for Phase 4 of MCU.

The Eternals

Set thousands of years ago, The Eternals will explore the story of the Celestials who experimented on humans and turned them into super-powered beings called Eternals. The Celestials also generate Deviants, the more evil of the two creations. With a cosmic battle on the cards, both the forces fight monumental wars to become what would eventually be called "the ultimate race". During Captain Marvel promotions recently, Feige revealed that The Eternals may be introduced together as an ensemble from the beginning, like they did for Guardians of the Galaxy, as opposed to presenting them one by one, and then assembling them all as the Avengers.

Doctor Strange sequel

In July 2018, Feige had said that the studio had definitive plans to make a sequel to Doctor Strange. Scott Derrickson, who helmed the 2016 outing of the superhero, has been reportedly brought on board to steer the sequel. Marvel is yet to find a writer to pen the script. Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to reprise his role as Doctor Strange, along with Benedict Wong, who played Stephen Strange's right-hand man Wong, and Rachel McAdams, who featured as his romantic interest.

Black Panther sequel

Though Marvel Studios has not officially announced the Black Panther sequel, there have been reports that Ryan Coogler will write and direct the next instalment. The Hollywood Reporter first reported Coogler’s widely expected involvement in the Black Panther sequel. The film ruled the box-office around the globe after its release and grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Black Panther also won Oscars for Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design this year.

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi will be Marvel's first film with an Asian lead. Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm the film adaptation of the comic book character and will reportedly have a predominantly Asian cast. Feige is bankrolling the project and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz will be serving as executive producers. Often referred to as the "Master of Kung Fu", Shang-Chi is a half-Chinese, half-American superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and pencilled in by Jim Starlin in 1973. Shang-Chi is an extraordinary master of numerous unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchucks and jian (chinese sword). He was trained to be a martial artist assassin by his father, the infamous pulp villain Fu Manchu. Later, he joined the Avengers and gained the power of making multiple duplicates of himself.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Representatives of Disney and Marvel on 15 March announced that James Gunn has been reinstated as writer-director of the Marvel franchise he has guided from its inception. Gunn was fired in July 2018 over tweets from nearly a decade ago in which he joked about subjects like paedophilia and rape. However, Disney declined to comment on when Guardians 3 might go into production.

Black Widow

The highly anticipated Marvel stand-alone movie will star Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers. Black Widow will reportedly be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union with Romanoff having now made America her home. This would place the film's events somewhere in the mid-2000s. After Captain Marvel, the film is the second female-fronted project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shooting is scheduled to begin in London this June. Australian filmmaker Cate Shorthand of Lore fame is attached to direct. Florence Pugh is also in talks to join the film as a rival spy.

