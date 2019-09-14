Pooja Hegde joins Akhil Akkineni's fourth film as lead actress; romcom expected to go on floors this month

Pooja Hegde has been signed on as the leading lady opposite Akhil Akkineni in his fourth film. As per reports in Times Now, the film's team were searching for an actress for quite some time. Pooja was supposed to come on board Prabhas' next, but owing to the project getting postponed, she was available for the dates required for Akhil's film.

The film, to be helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, will be a romantic comedy and is scheduled to go on the floors by this month. The publication also quotes a source as saying, "Pooja plays a strong and mature role that drives the story from beat to beat, through conflict to resolution.

Akhil will be seen in his real self — in a soft and restrained avatar with a stylish makeover in the film. The audience will fall in love with their sparkling chemistry and characterisation."

Akhil was last seen in Mr Manju, which released in January this year. Set in present times, Mr Manju traces Akhil's character journey as he swiftly moves on from one woman to the other. While his relationships, flings and girl friends keep increasing, he finally meets Nidhhi Agerwal's character. Pooja, on the other hand, is expecting two big releases with Valmiki and Houseull 4. She is also expected to work alongside Prabhas.

