You are here:

Valmiki pre-teaser: Varun Tej show off a never-seen-before gangster avatar in Harish Shankar's film

After his successful stint with F2: Fun and Frustration, Varun Tej's upcoming gangster comedy Valmiki will soon hit theatres. The makers have released the pre-teaser of the film, which shows Tej in a (probable) negative avatar. Varun sports a rugged look with scruffy hair and kohl-ed eyes.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Valmiki's music has been composed by Mickey J Meyer.

As per a report in in.com, the shooting of Valmiki began in April and soon, the director shared a first look poster of the film, depicting Tej in all his mafia glory.

The film has not been sans its share of problems. After music composer Devi Sri Prasad's withdrawal from the project, the crew reportedly faced a lot of problems.

Check out Varun Tej's look in Valmiki

The film also marks Harish and Mickey's reunion after almost half a decade. Valmiki also features Atharvaa Murali and Pooja Hegde, who will essay the roles portrayed by Siddharth and Lakshmi Menon respectively in the original Tamil version.

Valmiki is backed by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta.

Watch the pre-teaser here

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 10:17:06 IST