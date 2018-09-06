Prabhas’s new film with director Radhakrishna launched; Pooja Hegde cast as female lead

Director Radhakrishna Kumar, who made his directorial debut nearly three years ago with Telugu romantic actioner Jil, can finally breathe a sigh of relief as his long delayed yet-untitled project with Prabhas finally got launched in Hyderabad on 6 September. Two years since the news first broke out, there’s an official announcement regarding the project which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles. The film, to be predominantly shot abroad, was supposed to start last year but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which didn’t take off as planned on time. Prabhas took to Facebook to announce the launch of the project and wrote that he’s quite excited.

Talking about the project, Radhakrishna told Firstpost: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen. The regular shoot will begin very soon.” Radha clarified that the delay in the commencement of the project is not due to Saaho, as being speculated by a section of the media. “This is a trilingual project and the pre-production work took a lot of time. We spent months on scouting locations in Europe. It takes time to put together such a vast project and I’m glad everything has fallen in place as planned.”

The industry grapevine is that the film will have music by AR Rahman or Amit Trivedi. Asked to verify these reports, Radha said: “I don’t think I’m allowed to talk about the cast and crew now. It’s best if I wait for the production house to make the official announcement. I can assure you it’s going to be a very exciting team.”

In an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror, Pooja said that she and Prabhas will undergo a brief workshop in Mumbai before commencing shooting for the project. “I have not been told what the prep is about but both Prabhas and I will be attempting some unique action and musical sequences for the first time,” she said. The film will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. It’s worth mentioning that Radhakrishna’s debut film Jil was bankrolled by UV Creations, which had also produced Saaho director Sujeeth’s maiden film Run Raja Run.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 13:08 PM