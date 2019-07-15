Pooja Batra confirms marriage with Nawab Shah, says 'realised he's the man I want to spend my life with'

Since last week, speculations were rife that former Miss India International and actor Pooja Batra has married Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah. Now the actress confirms the news to a publication.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Pooja Batra says that the Arya Samaj wedding ceremony was performed in Delhi on 4 July. The ceremony was attended by their families and close friends. She tells the daily, "Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further." She adds that their marriage will be registered this week. Even before they started dating five months ago, Pooja knew of Nawab due to their professions. However, the duo were re-introduced by a common friend in February, following which they 'hit off instantly.' She adds that they decided to take the plunge since both the actors are "emotionally and intellectually compatible." On Eid, the couple had announced their relationship on Instagram. Nawab shared a picture and wrote, "It took 46 years for my soul to be ready and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak, soulmate."

In one of the posts, Pooja is seen sporting choora, the traditional red and gold bangles traditionally worn by the new brides.

A story you can make a movie on ❤️

Earlier, the actress was married to Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon Dr Sonu Ahluwalia. However, the marriage did not last long. She later told Mirror that it was the most 'grueling, lonely and difficult phase' of her life.

She made her Bollywood debut with 1997 film Vishwavidhaata and went on to star in popular 1990s films like Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Virasat, Bhai and Nayak. She was last seen in the 2017 psychological thriller Mirror Game. She confirms that after marriage, she plans to spend more time in India and take up work in the country.

Nawab has been featured in several Bollywood films, including Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale. He will next be seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 09:59:12 IST