Pooja Batra reportedly marries Dabangg 3 actor Nawab Shah in private ceremony, shares picture on Instagram

Former Miss India International and actor Pooja Batra has reportedly married actor Nawab Shah, who is currently prepping for Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat.

“They tied the knot recently in a traditional ceremony. Pooja and Nawab will be registering their marriage soon. They were in Srinagar recently for Nawab’s sister’s wedding”, a source told Mumbai Mirror.

View this post on Instagram Man Crush Everyday @nawwabshah A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jul 11, 2019 at 12:25am PDT

On Eid, the couple had announced their relationship on Instagram. Nawab shared a picture and wrote, "It took 46 years for my soul to be ready and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak, soulmate."

In one of the posts, Pooja is seen sporting "choora", the traditional red and gold bangles traditionally worn by the new brides.

A story you can make a movie on ❤️

A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on Jul 4, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

Pooja was earlier married to Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon Dr Sonu Ahluwalia. However the marriage did not last long. She later told Mirror that "it was the most gruelling, lonely and difficult phase of my life."

She made her Bollywood debut with 1997 film Vishwavidhaata and went on to star in popular 1990s films - Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Virasat, Bhai and Nayak. She was last seen in the 2017 psychological thriller Mirror Game.

Nawab has also been featured in several Bollywood films including Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 11:20:08 IST