You are here:

PM Narendra Modi box office collection: Vivek Oberoi's film earns Rs 2.88 crore on opening day

FP Staff

May 25, 2019 15:05:43 IST

The controversial PM Narendra Modi biopic finally released in theatres on 24 May (Friday). Despite the controversy it had garnered since its first trailer dropped, the film did not witness adequate footfall. According to trade analysts, had a slow start in the morning but picked up pace in the evening. PM Narendra Modi's opening day earnings are pegged at Rs 2.88 crore.

PM Narendra Modi box office collection: Vivek Oberois film earns Rs 2.88 crore on opening day

Actor Vivek Oberoi in the biopic PM Narendra Modi. Twitter@vivekoberoi

It was released alongside Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller India's Most Wantedwhich earned Rs 2.10 crore.  PM Narendra Modi also faces competition from the much anticipated Hollywood release Aladdin, starring Will Smith and Mena Massoud.

The film traces Narendra Modi's journey "from abject poverty, selling tea on a railway station as a chaiwallah (tea seller) to becoming the Leader of the world’s largest democracy". Directed by Omung Kumar, the cast also includes Rajendra Gupta as Modi's father, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Prashant Narayanan as a fictitious business tycoon named Aditya Reddy, Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Modi's wife. Boman Irani and Yatin Karyekar feature in prominent roles.

The film was initially scheduled to hit cinemas on 5 April, but was banned by the Election Commission as biopics with political content  "threaten level playing field".

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 15:05:43 IST

tags: Aladdin , Arjun Kapoor , Bollywood , Boman Irani , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Election Commission , India's Most Wanted , mena massoud , PM Narendra Modi , pm narendra modi box office collection , Vivek Oberoi , Will Smith , yatun karyekar , Zarina Wahab

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

PM Narendra Modi, India's Most Wanted, Aladdin, Sita: Know Your Releases

PM Narendra Modi, India's Most Wanted, Aladdin, Sita: Know Your Releases

PM Narendra Modi: New trailer of Vivek Oberoi's controversial film takes digs at Manmohan Singh

PM Narendra Modi: New trailer of Vivek Oberoi's controversial film takes digs at Manmohan Singh

India's Most Wanted box office collection: Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller rakes in Rs 2.10 crore on opening day

India's Most Wanted box office collection: Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller rakes in Rs 2.10 crore on opening day