India's Most Wanted box office collection: Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller rakes in Rs 2.10 crore on opening day

Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller India's Most Wanted opened to low numbers at the domestic box office. The film was released on 24 May and managed to rake in about Rs. 2.10 crore on its opening day. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, India’s Most Wanted faces tough competition from the controversial biopic PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, and the much-anticipated Hollywood release, Aladdin.

Trade analysts expect box numbers to pick up over the weekend.

Check out the box office figures here:

#IndiasMostWanted struggles... Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show... Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

The film is said to be based on the arrest of terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, who was a key conspirator in three terror acts carried out in different cities in India. Kapoor plays the role of an intelligence officer Prabhat Kapoor, who rounds up a team of spies on a mission to find the criminal mastermind. Despite the time constraint and lack of funding from the government, the team completes its mission.

May 25, 2019

