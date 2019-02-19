PM Narendra Modi biopic: Prashant Narayanan to play primary antagonist in Vivek Oberoi's political drama

Actor Prashant Narayanan joined the cast of PM Narendra Modi and will be playing the role of the primary antagonist. The film will see Vivek Oberoi essaying the prime minister's role.

Narayanan's first look from the political drama was unveiled on Twitter on 18 February.

Actor Prashant Narayanan to play the antagonist in the biopic #PMNarendraModi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Official look: pic.twitter.com/L8CH8FcjXR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

In a statement, Prashant said he was happy to be a part of the project. "I am grateful to Mukesh Chabbra and Sandip Ssingh for giving me this role and believing in me. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity; I am excited. This set is like a big family to me."

Prashant will play a fictitious business tycoon named Aditya Reddy in the film. Indo-Asian News Service reports that he has already started shooting in Ahmedabad.

As reported earlier, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Boman Irani and Manoj Joshi are also a part of PM Narendra Modi. Joshi will be portraying the role of Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, whereas Wahab and Sengupta will play Modi's mother and wife, respectively.

Produced by Sandip Ssingh, PM Narendra Modi is being helmed by Mary Kom director Omung Kumar. The first look poster was launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

