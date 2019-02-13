PM Narendra Modi biopic: Theatre veteran Manoj Joshi's first look as Amit Shah revealed

Theatre veteran and well-known film actor Manoj Joshi has joined the cast of PM Narendra Modi. Joshi will be portraying the role of Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and a member of the Rajya Sabha. The character's first look was shared on social media by Taran Adarsh.

Well-known theatre and film actor Manoj Joshi to portray #AmitShah in #PMNarendraModi... Vivek Anand Oberoi essays the title role... Omung Kumar B directs the biopic... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Here's the first look: pic.twitter.com/9M3n78q4XG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2019

In his first look from PM Narendra Modi, Joshi looks eerily similar to Shah. Dressed in Shah's signature kurta and Nehru jacket, Joshi is a spitting image of the BJP politician. Vivek Oberoi plays the titular role. Produced by Sandip Ssingh, PM Narendra Modi is being helmed by Mary Kom director Omung Kumar. The first look poster was launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In an interview with News18, Ssingh described the film as "a story about a human, about achievement, simplicity, about a leader who inspires us, who thought that from a chaiwala, he can become the prime minister," adding that it is "not a political film," but an "inspiring" one.

