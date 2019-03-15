PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani's film to release on 12 April, during Lok Sabha Election 2019

Omung Kumar's upcoming project, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release on 12 April, the producers announced on Friday. PM Narendra Modi, produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi, stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in and as the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Announced in January by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, PM Narendra Modi has been shot in the state of Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The film is currently in its last leg in Mumbai.

According to a press release, producer Sandip Ssingh said, "This is a very special film and a story that needs to be told.I hope this story of faith inspires the audiences. We are excited and happy to release the story of 1.3 billion people."

The cast includes Zarina Wahab as Modi’s mother Heeraben, Barkha Bisht as his estranged wife, Jasodhaben, and Manoj Joshi as BJP president Amit Shah. The movie also stars Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Prashant Narayanan, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar,Rajendra Gupta and Akshat R Saluja in important roles.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 14:24:44 IST