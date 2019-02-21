PM Narendra Modi: Boman Irani to play Ratan Tata in Vivek Oberoi's political drama

Critically acclaimed actor Boman Irani, will essay the role of business tycoon Ratan Tata in PM Narendra Modi. He started shooting for the film on 17 February in Ahmedabad.

"Ratan Naval Tata, a family patriarch of Tata Empire, has always praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past. It will be interesting to see Boman Irani playing this role." informed a source in a statement.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement, "Boman and I have worked together earlier in Shireen Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. In spite of being so busy with his own directorial venture and prior commitments, as soon as we reached out to him,he agreed. He was just a phone call away. He is an actor who motivates people and rehearses with his co actors at least 50 times. I am extremely happy and proud that he is part of this film, no body else could have done a better job. I wish to work with him in every film."

Boman added,"I have always received comments on social media that I resemble Mr Ratan Tata. I always thought the day the character comes along I will be more than happy to play it. So when Omung, Sandip and Vivek called me for the role and I immediately agreed to do it. The team is quite wonderful and Omung is doing a great job, we have already shot my part and it went very well. I must say that Vivek has worked really hard to get where he has gotten with the character. It was pleasure to see Vivek maturing into an artist who takes on such a difficult role."

PM Narendra Modi will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat, onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and consequent nomination as the Prime Minister of India.

The film is produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film comprises an ensemble cast where actor Vivek Anand Oberoi is seen in and as PM Narendra Modi.

