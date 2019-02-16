PM Narendra Modi biopic: Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta join cast of Vivek Oberoi's film

News about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic created considerable buzz online with many opining on the casting choice of Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. Producer Sandip Ssingh recently cleared the air about the nature of the biopic titled PM Narendra Modi, stating that it is a human story and not a political movie. Veteran actress Zarina Wahab has now joined the film's cast and will play Modi's mother while television actress Barkha Bisht Sengupta will take on the role of his wife, Jashodaben Narendrabhai Modi.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on social media.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Zarina Wahab to portray PM Narendra Modi’s mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta to enact the part of his wife in the biopic #PMNarendraModi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Official look: pic.twitter.com/KdbBLN7ujI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

As reported earlier, talking about casting Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, Ssingh said that the team needed a talented actor who could dedicate two years of his life to one project. He further said that they conducted over 15 look tests. He also said that Vivek's makeup took about seven hours.

