You are here:

Boman Irani joins cast of Vivek Oberoi's Narendra Modi biopic, to be directed by Omung Kumar

Press Trust of India

Jan 25, 2019 17:26:53 IST

Mumbai: Boman Irani has been roped in to star in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, which has Vivek Oberoi set to play the title role. Irani joins Darshan Kumaar, who last came on board PM Narendra Modi to be directed by Omung Kumar.

Boman Irani. Image from Facebook

Boman Irani joins cast of PM Narendra Modi. Image from Facebook

The actor said it is an honour to be chosen to be a part of a landmark film.

"It's a strong team comprising Sandip Ssingh, Omung Kumar and Vivekanand Oberoi and I am looking forward to working with them. This has been a great start to my New Year and I am looking forward to this remarkable journey," Irani said in a statement.

The producer said the actor's presence as part of the cast gives the project its much-needed experience and depth.

"I believe a strong cast is a foundation to making a great film. We are very excited to have such amazing actors on board and I can't wait to begin shooting," said Ssingh.

The biopic will traverse the journey of Modi from his beginnings to his years as chief minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 general election and being nominated as prime minister.

Actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek's father, is co-producing the film along with Ssingh.

The first schedule of the biopic is expected to start in a fortnight.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 17:26:53 IST

tags: Bollywood , Boman Irani , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Darshan Kumaar , Omung Kumar , PM Narendra Modi , Vivek Oberoi

also see

Boman Irani launches production house, will bankroll his directorial debut: Wanted to do the best for my film

Boman Irani launches production house, will bankroll his directorial debut: Wanted to do the best for my film

Vinaya Vidheya Rama movie review: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s action drama is an assault on the senses

Vinaya Vidheya Rama movie review: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s action drama is an assault on the senses

First look of Romeo Akbar Walter; Ariana Grande shares thank u, next album art: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

First look of Romeo Akbar Walter; Ariana Grande shares thank u, next album art: Social Media Stalkers' Guide