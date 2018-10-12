You are here:

Pitch Perfect 2 actor Hailee Steinfeld to host and perform at 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards

Actor-musician Hailee Steinfeld will be the host of 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Hailee took to Instagram to share the news:

The ceremony will air live globally from Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain on 4 November, MTV said in a press release.

"The EMAs are a show where anything can happen. I can't wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own let's do this, Bilbao!" Steinfeld said.

She won the Best Push Artist at last year's EMAs.

This year she is nominated in the Best Pop category alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

The actor's next film roles include in Bumblebee and in the voice cast of Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.

She is currently working on the original Apple series Dickinson.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 16:35 PM