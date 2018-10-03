Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer— Hailee Steinfeld, Nicolas Cage join Shameik Moore on new adventure

Sony's new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer depicts all the previous Spider-Man films into one.

The film, which is set in “another universe, that looks and sounds like yours — but it’s not,” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the son of an African-American father (Brian Tyree Henry) and Puerto Rican mother (Luna Lauren Velez), who learns the ropes under the tutelage of a reluctant teacher in Peter Parker. As he takes on menacing foes and saves the world one life at a time, he come to grips with his web slinging powers and grows into his role as Spider-Man.

Six Spideys have landed from six different universes into a single multiverse which consists of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter Parker at the epicentre. The six Spider-heroes are Morales, Parker, Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and even Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

The trailer begins with Parker's narration as he explains how he thought he was the 'only Spider Man'. As each Spider Man (which includes a talking animal) finds themselves in the same dimension, they decide to fight to find a way back.

The team of Spider-Heroes work towards saving Earth in their biggest ever adventure while also fighting the franchise's most iconic villains which include Kingpin, Green Goblin, and Scorpion.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is scheduled to release in theatres on 14 December. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 11:46 AM