Bumblebee trailer: There's emotions and explosions in this Transformers spin-off starring Hailee Steinfeld

Paramount released the first trailer for its Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee, on Tuesday. There’s no Optimus Prime, no Megatron, no stuttering Shia LeBeouf or explosion auteur Michael Bay helming this ambitious new project. Thankfully!

But with the most adorable of Transformers' shapeshifting robots, the new Transformers film is seemingly filled with more emotions than explosions.

Set in the year 1987, the Bumblebee trailer opens with the loveable autobot seeking refuge in a California junkyard. When young Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) discovers the yellow Volkswagen Bug she brought home is a sentient robot, she nurses him back to health. He, in turn, helps her find her place in the world. But with trouble lurking around the corner in the form of Starscream and a sinister-looking John Cena, the two must help each other survive their hostile world against all odds.

Bumblebee is produced by Transformers franchise veterans Bay and Lorenzo di Bonaventura, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Travis Knight is directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson.

The film's first look, which shows Bumblebee, a yellow Volkswagen Bug with Steinfeld, was released last December.

Along with Steinfeld and the former WWE star, the film includes Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jason Drucker and Jorge Lendeborg Jr amongst others.

Bumblebee will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on 21 December.

Watch the trailer below:



Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 10:48 AM