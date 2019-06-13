Patty Jenkins on working with Chris Pine in WW 1984, I Am The Night: He hasn't explored all his dimensions yet

Chris Pine's return to Wonder Woman 1984 as Steve Trevor was confirmed way back in June 2018 when the first photos of the Wonder Woman sequel emerged. Now, director Patty Jenkins has spoken about her decision to bring Pine's character back for the Gal Gadot-fronted film, and why she decided to reunite with Pine for the TNT's LA noir miniseries I Am the Night.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins said that she loves working with same actors over multiple projects. She added that she believes the full range of Chris Pine's acting talent is yet to be tapped into.

"I've had it happen with several actors where you really get up to speed and you know that person, so you see this incredible skill that they're of...Chris and I definitely have that. I also think that he has a bunch of dimensions of him that I haven't quite seen him get to explore. Now, at this point, I'm feeling like I just want to keep working with so many of the same actors because it is so fun," she explained.

The American pilot and Wonder Woman/Diana Prince's love interest sacrificed himself at the end of the first film set during World War I.

Jenkins recently unveiled the first official look of Gadot's titular character, donning her iconic gold armour while standing against a neon-hued backdrop.

Wonder Woman 1984 will see Diana Prince come to conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s, and combat with her most formidable foe, Cheetah (Kriten Wiig). Robin Wright will reprise her role as Antiope. The cast has also added Pedro Pascal, whose role has been kept under wraps for now.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 11:18:43 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.