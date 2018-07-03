I Am the Night trailer: Chris Pine reunites with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for this eerie show

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has reunited with actor Chris Pine on TNT's new LA noir TV series I Am the Night.

Originally called One Day She’ll Darken, the series is based the real life story of Fauna Hodel, a teenage girl who discovers she was adopted and her investigation into her past leads her on a journey to the dark underbelly of '60s Los Angeles.

The first trailer, which was dropped on Monday, reveals her tale as Pine's Jay Singletary, a former marine-turned-tabloid reporter, helps her uncover the secrets from her past. But their investigation leads them to an infamous gynecologist who was supposedly involved in the 'Black Dahlia' murder in 1947. As the trailer teases, "Some stories don't want to be told. Some stories will eat you alive."

Based on the autobiography co-written by Hodel, the six-episode series is written by Sam Sheridan. Hodel is played by India Eisley and the series cast also includes Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Dylan Smith, Golden Brooks, Justin Cornwell, Jay Paulson and Connie Nielsen.

I Am the Night is set to premiere on TNT in January 2019.

Jenkins and Pine are currently also working on Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot as the titular superhero. The film is slated to release on 1 November 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 13:31 PM