Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartin Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar makes Rs 46.99 cr in five days

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh has made a total of Rs 46.99 crore after first five days at the box office.

A modern day retelling of BR Chopra's 1978 iconic comedy of the same name, Pati Patni Aur Woh garnered Rs 5.35 crore on Tuesday. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on social media. He added that the film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark within its first week itself.

Check out the box office performance of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Box Office India earlier noted Aaryan's top grosser so far has been Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, so Pati Patni Aur Woh may not be able to match up. The film will only have two more weeks at the box office, after which Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will make its way to theatres. However, the movie has also become Kartik Aaryan's highest opener, followed by Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Rs 6.80 crore), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 6.42 crore), and Pyaar Ka Punchnama (Rs 92 lakh).

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Pati Patni Aur Woh has attracted the youth as well as families to cinemas. It faces competition from Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat, which is failing to bring in decent numbers at the box office.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 11:53:22 IST