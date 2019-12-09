Panipat box office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt film earns Rs. 17.68 cr over opening weekend

Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat is struggling to make a mark at the box office. The film, which opened to Rs 4.12 crore on Friday, made Rs 5.78 crore on Saturday, and earned Rs 7.78 crore on its first Sunday. The total box office collection of Panipat stands at Rs. 17.68 crore so far. Trade analysts note that despite witnessing an upward trend on second and third day of its theatrical release, the total earnings still stand low.

Panipat features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles and portrays the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total, which shaped the Mughal history and rule in the country.

While Arjun plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon is seen as his wife Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of antagonist Ahmed Shah Abdali.

Check out the box office figures here

#Panipat showed an upward graph on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total remains extremely low... Biz-wise, #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, #CP, #Nizam circuits] leads, North and East very poor... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr. Total: ₹ 17.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

#Panipat *day-wise* data in *key circuits*...#Mumbai: 1.77 cr, 2.74 cr, 3.50 cr#DelhiUP: 62 L, 81 L, 1.10 cr#Punjab: 27 L, 37 L, 55 L#Rajasthan: 16 L, 19 L, 28 L#CI: 13 L, 15 L, 27 L#CP: 23 L, 29 L, 48 L#Nizam: 39 L, 47 L, 58 L#Mysore: 19 L, 28 L, 30 L contd... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

Meanwhile, the movie has landed in trouble with few communities claiming that Gowariker's Panipat has wrongly portrayed Maharaja Surajmal. Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Sunday demanded a ban on the screening of film in north India to avoid a law and order situation, following protests against the film in Bharatpur.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 16:48:51 IST