Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan oscillates between Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in first full cast posters

After debuting the character posters of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh have now unveiled two full cast posters. In both the posters, Bhumi and Ananya are seen sitting on chairs, with Kartik leaning towards Bhumi in one and Ananya in the other.

Check out the posters here

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy film of the same name. Also starring Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur, the original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya), and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta). In the remake, Kartik plays Abhinav "Chintu" Tyagi, Bhumi essays the role of Vedika, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, with Aparshakti Khurrana as Fahim Rizvi, Rajesh Sharma as Prem Tripathi, KK Raina as Arvind Tyagi, Navni Parihar as Kusum Tyagi, and Geeta Agrawal Sharma as Hemlata Tripathi. Kartik's Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-actor Sunny Singh were brought on board for special appearances in the movie. The release date was recently changed, and moved up by five weeks. It will now open on 6 December, clashing with Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat. Check out the character posters here

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 10:32:58 IST