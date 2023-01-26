Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created history by crossing the-100 crore mark on day 1, as it mints Rs 102 crore worldwide. The estimated collections are: India Gross: Rs 67 crore, overseas : Rs 35 cr ($4.2 mi), and the total stands at a jaw-dropping Rs 102 crore, as reported by Box-office India.

Pathaan has shattered boycott calls and box-office both on the same day and that’s the day of its release. The estimated first day total is is between Rs 53 and 55 crore. And with that, the film has marched ahead of day one collections of Hrithik Roshan’s War (2019) and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (2022- Hindi), both of which collected around Rs 53 crore their first days.

This YRF blockbuster is also likely to be the biggest hit of everyone involved, right from SRK to Deepika Padukone to John Abraham to the banner itself. And even director Sidharth Anand, who has created a spy universe for Bollywood after cops and comedies’ universes.

The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long, long time, Pathaan, is here and it has taken the box office by storm! Right after the first show, the exhibitors have realised that Pathaan will be a box office monster and over 300 shows of the film have been increased all over India! This is unprecedented!

The total screen count now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil & Telugu formats. Domestic – 5,500 Screens, International – 2,500 Screens. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema.

