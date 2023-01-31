2023 has started with a bang for the Indian film industry as movies like Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy and Pathaan performed phenomenally well at the box office.

Well, talking about the latter, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has turned out to be a universal blockbuster with gross collections of over Rs 600 crore and counting. After becoming the fastest entrant to Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300 crore clubs, the film has maintained a strong grip on Monday and this sets the momentum for having a great opening week at the box office.

Excluding Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 (as they are not Bollywood films) Pathaan has become the ninth film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in India after Dangal, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, War and Sultan.

Yesterday during the Pathaan success, Shah Rukh Khan won everyone’s hearts with his humour as he joked, “My last film Zero (2018) didn’t work. People said that my films will no longer work. So, I thought of an alternate business. I learnt how to cook hoping to start a restaurant. I’d called it Red Chillies Food eatery. I learnt how to cook Italian.”

Talking about his self-motivation attitude, the megastar added, “I’m the best. We need to wake up with this thought every day. Only then we will be able to move ahead in life. If you don’t aim for the moon, you won’t even reach the 10th floor. You have to jump the highest. In spite of knowing that people are better than you, you have to wake up with the confidence that I’m the best today and I will do my best, then you succeed. That is why I say I’m the best, not because I really believe that I’m the best.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.

