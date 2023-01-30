Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has turned out to be a record-smasher at the global box office. The spy-actioner has set new benchmarks at the ticket windows and rewrote several records. While Pathaan is in no mood to slow down at the box office, here’s the list of milestones achieved by the mega-budget entertainer…

Biggest opener of SRK, John and Deepika

With the collection of Rs 55 crore, Pathaan turned out to be the biggest opener of the lead cast, SRK, John and Deepika beating Happy New Year (Rs 44.97 crore) and Satyameva Jayate (Rs 19.50 crore).

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Biggest opener of Siddharth Anand

Apart from the lead cast, the film also turned out to be the biggest opener for director Siddharth Anand beating War (Rs 51.60 crore).

Biggest opener of Bollywood

Surpassing KGF 2 Hindi (Rs 53.95 crore) War and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 50.75 crore), Pathaan emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of all time.

Highest single day for a Bollywood film

On its second day (Republic Day), the Hindi version of Pathaan raked in Rs 68 crore and recorded the highest single for a Bollywood film.

Biggest opening day for a Bollywood film at the overseas

With $4.50 million (Rs 36.69 crore) on its opening, Pathaan registered the biggest opening day for a Hindi film in the international markets.

1st Bollywood to earn over Rs 100 crore on its first day

Pathaan collected Rs 106 crore (gross) at the global and became the first Bollywood film to hit a century on its first day. Earlier films like Baahubali 2, KGF 2, 2.0 and others achieved this feat.

Fastest Entrant to Rs 100 crore club

The YRF production venture entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 2 days becoming the fastest entrant to the elite club.

Fastest Entrant to Rs 200 crore club

The film also became the fastest entrant to the Rs 200 crore club in just four days beating KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 as they took 5 and 6 days respectively.

Fastest Entrant to Rs 250 crore club

Pathaan crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in just 5 days while KGF 2, Baahubali 2 and Dangal took 7, 8 and 10 days respectively.

Highest grosser of Shah Rukh Khan

Surpassing the lifetime business of Chennai Express (Rs 233 crore) in just 5 days, Pathaan has emerged SRK’s highest-grosser in just 5 days. It is also John’s biggest hit beating Housefull 2 and Race 2. In the next few days, it will overtake Padmaavat (Rs 302 crore) to become Deepika’s highest-grosser.

Fastest Entrant to Rs 500 crore club worldwide

The film has surpassed the Rs 550 crore mark at the global box office in just five days thus becoming the first Bollywood film to do so.

Rs 50 crore on four days

In its extended weekend of 5 days, Pathaan has collected over Rs 50 crore on four days, becoming the first film to achieve this rare feat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.