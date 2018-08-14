Patakha: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan's journey as warring sisters captured in first look poster

Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming directorial Patakha, unveiled the first poster for the film. The upcoming dramedy, depicting the narrative of two warring siblings features Dangal star Sanya Malhotra, TV actor Radhika Madan and comedian Sunil Grover in lead roles. The poster is a cocktail of colours amidst small pictures depicting unique scenes from the film.

Malhotra and Madan are portrayed as two sisters against each other and one of the scenes show them tugging violently at each other's hair. Grover's signature comic elements feature in the poster mainly of his popular avatar of a woman.

The Patakha poster also depicts the different phases of Malhotra and Madan's characters as siblings, beginning from their immature teenage selves to a phase where they become married women. As reported earlier, the film revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

Warning their audiences of the upcoming dual, the picture declares "yuddh aarambh 28 September" (war begins 28 September, the day Patakha is scheduled to release in theatres).

The film is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj as well. His production house released posters of each character, introducing them with a couplet.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 12:43 PM