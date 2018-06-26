Vishal Bhardwaj's Patakha to release on 28 September, set around two sisters constantly at war

Mumbai: Vishal Bhardwaj is back with his next directorial venture, Patakha, a Rajasthan-set drama about two warring sisters.

The comedy drama, starring Dangal star Sanya Malhotra, TV actor Radhika Madan and comedian Sunil Grover in the lead roles, will release on 28 September. Vijay Raaz also stars in the film.

The film revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

"The first half is complete, we have just 12 days of shoot left and leave for Mount Abu on 29 June for the final schedule," Bhardwaj said in a statement.

The director, whose films Haider and Talvar released on 2 October, said they decided on 28 September as the week has been lucky for him.

The film is produced by Ajay Kapoor, who wanted to collaborate with Bhardwaj for a long time. "He's a big brand and I love his cinema. And when I heard the script from him, I fell in love with it. This is different genre," Kapoor said.

Bhardwaj, who is known for his interpretation of Shakespeare's tragedies — Maqbool, Omkara and Haider and Ruskin Bond's stories for Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf, has adapted renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik's short story for Patakha.

With inputs from the Press Trust of India.

