Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, wraps up shoot in Mount Abu

Mumbai: The shooting of National Award winning-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming directorial venture Pataakha has been wrapped up in Mount Abu.

Pataakha is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

Vishal Bhardwaj wraps up shooting of #Pataakha... Stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz... 28 Sept 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/gPAwlglkRL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

Bhardwaj, who is known for his interpretation of Shakespeare's tragedies like Macbeth, Othello and Hamlet in his works Maqbool, Omkara and Haider (respectively) and Ruskin Bond's stories for Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf, has adapted renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik's short story Do Behenein for Pataakha.

It features Dangal fame actress Sanya Malhotra and TV actress Radhika Madan along with popular comedian Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

The film, slated to release on 28 September will go head to head with Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaga, based on prime minister Narendra Modi's Make in India mission. It marks the first collaboration between the two actors.

Vishal Bharadwaj's films Haider and Talvar released on 2 October, and he had previously said that 28 September was decided as the release date since the week has been lucky for him.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 16:08 PM