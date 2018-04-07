You are here:

Vishal Bhardwaj ropes in Dangal star Sanya Malhotra, TV actor Radhika Madan for upcoming film Chhuriyaan

FP Staff

Apr,07 2018 17:57:20 IST

With films like Maachis, Makdee, Maqbool, Omkara, Haider to his credit, actors consider it a privilege collaborating with National Award-winning director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Vishal Bhardwaj (centre) with his two Chhuriyaan actresses — Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. Facebook

For his upcoming film Chhuriyaan, the auteur has roped in considerably fresh faces — Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra (who plays Babita Phogat in the film) and TV actress Radhika Madan —reports Mumbai Mirror.  They will play sisters in the film.

Talking about his young actors in the film, Bhardwaj said, "Sanya and Radhika are fantastic. They are youthful and completely untouched by the world of glamour. Their energy is infectious as well. They come to my office to discuss the film and soon I am as energetic as them. I am consumed by a very different kind of excitement that takes me back to my Makdee days. I am looking forward to directing Sanya and Radhika."

According to the Mirror report, the two young actresses will put in 10-12 kgs for their parts. The production of Chhuriyaan is slated to kickstart in the last week of April and will have an extensive shoot schedule in Mount Abu.

Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 17:57 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 18:05 PM

