Pataakha first look posters unveiled by director Vishal Bhardwaj; trailer to release on 15 August

FP Staff

Aug,12 2018 11:00:29 IST

Director Vishal Bhardwaj introduced the characters from his upcoming comedy-drama Pataakha on Friday. The posters, which look straight from an era gone by, introduce the sisters Genda Kumari or Chhutki (Sanya Malhotra) and Champa Kumari or Badki  (Radhika Madan), who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war with each other. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the posters on Twitter along with the trailer release date.

 

Other characters include comedian Sunil Grover as Dipper Naradmuni, who just like his namesake, is expected to be up to mischief and creating chaos. Saanand Varma will be seen as Tharki Patel, whose intentions are not entirely noble while Vijay Raaz plays Bapu, the girls' father.

Bhardwaj, who is known for his onscreen adaptations of Shakespeare's tragedies like Macbeth, Othello, and Hamlet into Maqbool, Omkara and Haider (respectively) as well as Ruskin Bond's stories for Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf, has based his upcoming film on Charan Singh Pathik's short story Do Behenein.

The shooting for the Pataakha wrapped up in July and the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 September.

