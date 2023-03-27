Days after Parineeti Chopra was seen hanging out with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha further fuelling wedding rumours, the actress was seen dropping in by Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai residence on Sunday, leaving fans wondering whether she is choosing outfits for her special day. Paps spotted Parineeti arriving alone at the celebrity designer’s home in an all-black outfit. While Parineeti happily posed for the media with a wide smile on her face, she didn’t reveal the reason behind her visit. Reacting to the video, fans took to the comment section and shared their responses as they wondered whether the actress was choosing wedding outfits.

The video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram showing Parineeti in a long black gown waving and posing for the media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A fan commented, “And I hope the outfit won’t be pink”, while another one wrote, “I hope she will wear some bright and red colour dress in her wedding day, i don’t like pastels colours at the wedding day.”

Are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding on the cards?

This started after the AAP leader and the actress were seen coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai after they reportedly went on a lunch date. As per reports, the two have been going on dates recently, thus sparking dating rumours. While the two are yet to comment on the rumours, it is being suggested that their families have gotten into talks about their wedding plans.

Later, Raghav was asked by the media about all the rumours to which he smiled back and told them to ask questions about politics and not Parineeti.

On the professional front

While Raghav Chadha is the youngest member of Parliament and is presently serving his duty for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On the other hand, Parineeti who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai has films like Chamkila and Capsule Gill lined up.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.