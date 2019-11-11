Raj Thackeray praises Panipat trailer: 'Ashutosh Gowariker will achieve victory in the cinematic history'

The trailer of Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period drama Panipat seems to have caught everyone's attention. The film depicts the story behind the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has also taken to Twitter to praise the trailer, and urged cine-goers to watch the film. Describing the trailer as "engaging", Thackeray says Panipat revolves around a crucial battle in the history of the Maratha Empire, and director Ashutosh will have a victory in the cinematic history.

Check out Thackeray's tweet

Just saw the trailer of the film Panipat. A crucial battle in the history of Maratha Empire. The trailer is so engaging that Ashutosh will definitely go ahead and win this war in cinematic history. Do watch this trailer and the film. https://t.co/UOjrNjiH3L — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) November 10, 2019

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as his wife Parvati Bai, and Sanjay Dutt as the Afghan ruler Abdali.

Meanwhile, apart from releasing character posters of the lead cast, the makers also revealed first looks of the supporting cast. While Zeenat Aman has a cameo as Sakina Begum, Padmini Kolhapure will star as Gopika Bai,and Mohnish Bahl will essay the role of Nana Saheb Peshwa in the film.

Gowariker had confirmed the news of Aman's cameo appearance in Panipat, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. “Zeenat ji will be seen in a cameo as Sakina Begum, a feisty character leading her province of Hoshiyarganj. Her character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region, till Arjun’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau turns to her for help," he said.

Hindi litterateur, poet, and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for the film, which is being produced by Sunita Gowariker via AGPPL in association with Vision World.

Panipat is scheduled to hit theatres on 6 December.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 15:23:57 IST