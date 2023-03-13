'Oscars would have been dream for India but...': Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra react to Naatu Naatu's win
RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, becoming the first Indian film to take home the honour.
After wowing movie-goers and critics globally, RRR has added yet another achievement to its kitty. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus became the first Indian film to win an Oscar for its foot-tapping track Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. The MM Keeravaani composition was long seen as the front-runner for the award. MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose received the award on behalf of SS Rajamouli and his team.
Take a look:
THE OSCAR MOMENT ❤️❤️❤️ #NaatuNaatu #Oscars95 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/0P0SLLfnOd
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
RRR’s official social media handle celebrated this achievement with a short note. “We’re blessed that RRR is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever Oscar in the Best Song Category with Naatu Naatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!!”
We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu!
No words can describe this surreal moment.
Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️
JAI HIND! pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
Several celebrities were quick to react to the big news with South star Chiranjeevi “on cloud nine” after the win. Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan was one of the lead actors in RRR.
#NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!!
And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow .. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only
@ssrajamouli #Oscars95
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 13, 2023
#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli !
A Billion Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie@DVVmovies
#Oscars95
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 13, 2023
Priyanka Chopra posted her reaction in an Instagram Story, with a short video of MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose walking to receive the award.
Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda congratulated the RRR team for the big victory.
Another big step for India, Indian cinema! #Oscars You made us all proud and made us dream bigger. Jai Hind!,” the actor wrote.
Beautiful ❤️#RRRMovie#NaatuNaatu
Another big step for India, Indian cinema! #Oscars
You made us all proud and made us dream bigger. Jai Hind!
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 13, 2023
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also hailed RRR’s Oscar win.
Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli
For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow!
Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers
This is the year of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/jeQIIGXUc4
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 13, 2023
The song was earlier performed live at the Academy Awards, with Deepika Padukone introducing it.
Take a look at the Naatu Naatu live performance:
Here’s the energetic performance of “Naatu Naatu” from #RRR at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ndiKiHeOT5 pic.twitter.com/Lf2nP826c4
— Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023
Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu had also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song earlier this year.
Apart from Naatu Naatu, Kartiki Gonsalves The Elephant Whisperers became the first Indian film to win the award in the Best Documentary Short Subject. The film follows the lives of a couple at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve who take an orphaned elephant under their care.
Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes was also a contender in the Best Documentary Feature Film category but lost out to Navalny.
