'Oscars would have been dream for India but...': Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra react to Naatu Naatu's win

RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, becoming the first Indian film to take home the honour.

FP Trending March 13, 2023 11:01:43 IST
After wowing movie-goers and critics globally, RRR has added yet another achievement to its kitty. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus became the first Indian film to win an Oscar for its foot-tapping track Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. The MM Keeravaani composition was long seen as the front-runner for the award. MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose received the award on behalf of SS Rajamouli and his team.

Take a look:

 

RRR’s official social media handle celebrated this achievement with a short note. “We’re blessed that RRR is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever Oscar in the Best Song Category with Naatu Naatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!!”


Several celebrities were quick to react to the big news with South star Chiranjeevi “on cloud nine” after the win. Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan was one of the lead actors in RRR.


Priyanka Chopra posted her reaction in an Instagram Story, with a short video of MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose walking to receive the award.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda congratulated the RRR team for the big victory.

Another big step for India, Indian cinema! #Oscars You made us all proud and made us dream bigger. Jai Hind!,” the actor wrote.


The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also hailed RRR’s Oscar win.


The song was earlier performed live at the Academy Awards, with Deepika Padukone introducing it.

Take a look at the Naatu Naatu live performance:


Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu had also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song earlier this year.

Apart from Naatu Naatu, Kartiki Gonsalves The Elephant Whisperers became the first Indian film to win the award in the Best Documentary Short Subject. The film follows the lives of a couple at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve who take an orphaned elephant under their care.

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes was also a contender in the Best Documentary Feature Film category but lost out to Navalny.

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 11:28:02 IST

