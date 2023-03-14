The 95th Academy Award shall be memorable for Indians for two very big reasons- The Elephant Whisperers and RRR. The former became the first Indian film (documentary) to win an Academy Award for Best Documentary and RRR’s roaring and pulsating Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song.

After winning the Golden Globe award earlier this year, Naatu Naatu from RRR roared at the 95th Academy Awards too, with composer MM Keeravani fueling the nation with pride. Deepika Padukone, who was in the attendance and also one of the presenters, could be seen getting teary-eyed at Indian cinema’s honour.

The madness and story behind Naatu Naatu

Junior NTR spoke recently about how they shot the song in Ukraine. SS Rajamouli, the man behind the song and the film, also revealed details in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. He revealed, “ The first thing that comes to my mind when we talk about Naatu Naatu is the location itself. It is shot in Kyiv, actually the Presidential Palace. This was actually supposed to happen in India but because it was monsoon time then, we were scouting for locations and we found this location.”

He added, “I thought I would have to look for some other location as it was the Presidential Palace, but they said ‘It is Ukraine, you can get the job done.’ I’m so thankful to the Ukrainian team. The colours of the palace, the size of the palace, the size of the ground for the dancers to be there was the exact right size.”

The stunning choreography

The stunning choreography by Prem Rakshith could be one for the ages. It’s a song that two Indians perform before a huge bunch of British and take immense pride and joy in doing so. The seamless rhythm and fluid synchronization between Junior NTR and Ram Charan suggests the actors perspired and how to make the song what it is.

Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava’s vocals

Naatu Naatu couldn’t have been what it became had it not been for Rahul and Kaala’s voices that blend with the mood of the song and the expressiveness of the actor duo.

