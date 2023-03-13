Oscars 2023: MM Keeravani talks about The Carpenters Band in his speech; Malayalam media thinks it's carpenters
A journalist from Kerala shared screenshots of the articles that were written about Keeravani's speech and how the media misinterpreted it.
Naatu Naatu from RRR made history as it won the Oscar for Best Original Score. While on stage, during his acceptance speech, music composer MM Keeravani spoke about The Carpenters Band during his initial and growing up years, and some media houses from the Malayalam journalism thought he was talking about the carpenters.
Meeting the high expectations for the performance of the hit RRR track ‘Naatu Naatu‘, the singing duo Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava set the stage on fire at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday. Along with a squadron of dancers, the singers aced the lyrical composition by MM Keeravaani by keeping recreating their vocals from the original soundtrack, only to send the audiences into a frenzy.
The performance also received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While composer Keeravaani, director SS Rajamouli, and lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR cheered from the crowd, Sipligunj and Bhairava led the group of dancers for a high-octane performance, leaving the global audience satisfied to watch the “hook” steps translated on the stage.
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram stories and cheered for the song. Sharing a clip of the performance as she tuned into her television to catch the award show, Priyanka wrote, “Wohooo!!! Amazing! #rrr #standingovation (clapping hands emoji). @theacademy (pleading face, red heart, national flag folding hands emojis)”
In a proud moment for the country, RRR‘s Naatu Naatu has won the Oscar in the Best Song category, to become the first song from any Indian film to bag the feat. Beating other nominees in the category, the song from SS Rajamouli’s directorial epic was previously nominated in the Best Original Song category and hopes were high since then.
