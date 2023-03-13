RRR’s Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars, becoming the first track from an Indian production to win the Best Original Song award. However, while the internet was all praise for the MM Keeravaani composition, some eagle-eyed users were left fuming at presenter Jimmy Kimmel. The comedian, who was hosting the 95th Academy Awards, referred to RRR as a ‘Bollywood’ movie, leaving many Indians angry.

Kimmel was talking about what this year’s Oscars had in store for those who exceed the time limit on their speech. The presenter joked that this year, people were going to be danced offstage by a group of performers from the movie RRR. He also called it a Bollywood film in his opening monologue.

Twitter users were furious at Jimmy Kimmel’s error and immediately expressed their displeasure at the matter.

“Why are they stating it as a ‘Bollywood Film’ when RRR is actually a Tollywood film? There is a lack of representation in the Western world unfortunately. Shame on The Academy!” wrote one person.

“Every single person who knows anything about RRR when Jimmy Kimmel referred to RRR as Bollywood,” commented another user while sharing a meme.

“He could have said an Indian movie… Don’t they do basic preparation?” some users questioned.

Others were left disappointed.

“Not even 15 minutes in and Jimmy Kimmel called RRR a Bollywood film ugh,” commented one individual.

Naatu Naatu beat out contenders like Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga, Applause by Diane Warren from Tell It like a Woman, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once by Mitski and David Byrne and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to take the trophy home. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose went up to the stage to receive the honour. The foot-tapping chartbuster was also performed live at the Oscars.

Apart from RRR, The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves won the Best Documentary Short Subject at the Oscars. The film revolved around a couple at the Mudumalai National Park who take in an orphaned elephant and do their best to raise it.

